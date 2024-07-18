John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the June 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

HPI traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,538. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

