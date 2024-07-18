Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.23.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $69.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.35. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,162,299 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

