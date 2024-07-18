Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,170,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 19,560,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,339,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329,118. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.15 and its 200-day moving average is $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $374.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.