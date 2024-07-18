JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target to $34.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.22. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $119,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,828.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,549 shares of company stock worth $271,888 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,497 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after buying an additional 601,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 810,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after buying an additional 120,141 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 53,721 shares during the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

