Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,398,593.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $5,243,973. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,778,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 11,418.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,509 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $86,494,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 859.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 836,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,016,000 after buying an additional 749,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 983,911 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after buying an additional 658,957 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.05. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.54%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

