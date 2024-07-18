Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.469-1.656 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Karooooo from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of KARO remained flat at $34.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,012. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.54 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 17.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

