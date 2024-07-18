Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.469-1.656 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Karooooo from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KARO
Karooooo Stock Performance
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.54 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 17.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Karooooo Company Profile
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Karooooo
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.