Kellanova (NYSE:K) Short Interest Update

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,330,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 11,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.83. 1,617,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,947. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.05. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $4,512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,842,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,006,849,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,904,084. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

