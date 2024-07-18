Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,820 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 585,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 295,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Kelly Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 173,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Kelly Services Price Performance

Shares of KELYA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 126,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.