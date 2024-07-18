KeyCorp Cuts Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target to $190.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RRX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Regal Rexnord from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $151.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $183.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.17.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,788,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,848,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,382,000 after buying an additional 226,435 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 84,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after buying an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $19,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

