KeyCorp Weighs in on Comfort Systems USA, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain expects that the construction company will earn $3.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $11.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $303.12 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $151.89 and a 52 week high of $352.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.64.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

