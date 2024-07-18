Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.31% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kingstone Companies in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Kingstone Companies Stock Up 2.1 %
Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.77 million for the quarter. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kingstone Companies Company Profile
Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.
