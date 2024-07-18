Kinovo (LON:KINO) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.00

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.93), with a volume of 140263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.87).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Kinovo from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.04) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.01. The stock has a market cap of £44.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,003.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17.

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

