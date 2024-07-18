Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

KGC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.57.

KGC opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 975.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 555,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 503,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,404,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 463,035 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,025,484 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 50,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

