Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in June

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Get Knife River alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Knife River

Knife River Trading Down 1.4 %

Knife River stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.78. 103,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,368. Knife River has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($516.50) earnings per share. Knife River’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knife River will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 109,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.