KOK Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $111,577.10 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 52.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 18th. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $887,267.72 and $111,577.10 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KOK has traded 98.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009549 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,647.23 or 1.00083921 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000956 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00072380 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00060669 USD and is down -52.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $100,266.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars.

