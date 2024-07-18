Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 931,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $16,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRNT. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,810,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after buying an additional 114,372 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 485,000 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $17,014,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $739.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 27.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

