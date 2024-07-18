Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,375 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $93.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,837,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,867,039. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day moving average is $92.88. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $102.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2911 per share. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

