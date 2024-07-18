Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,148 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Netflix by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth $436,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.14.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $642.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,721. The company has a market capitalization of $276.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $654.66 and a 200 day moving average of $601.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

