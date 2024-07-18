Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 681,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $37,632,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $32,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,992,000 after buying an additional 146,384 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,722,000.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $1,588,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,375,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,120 shares of company stock worth $3,875,693. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $4.65 on Thursday, hitting $151.13. 754,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,725. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.77. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

