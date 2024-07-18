Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CATH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.83. 5,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,594. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32. The stock has a market cap of $893.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Announces Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.