Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.39. The stock had a trading volume of 322,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,435. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

