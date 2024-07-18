Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,082,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBB traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $93.16. The company had a trading volume of 845,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,616. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

