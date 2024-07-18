Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,439 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 744,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 134,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

EFT traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.59. 17,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,749. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

