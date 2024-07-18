Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,974 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of HPF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,314. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Increases Dividend

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. This is an increase from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

