Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $282,000 Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,990,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,783,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,984,000 after acquiring an additional 144,262 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,747,000 after acquiring an additional 200,056 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,360,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,030,000 after acquiring an additional 149,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,154,000 after acquiring an additional 29,462 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFG traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.38. The stock had a trading volume of 610,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.12 and a 200 day moving average of $80.84. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

