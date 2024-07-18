Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $54,500,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,493,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,667,000 after buying an additional 98,144 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $18,114,000. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,413,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.15. 39,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,150. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $239.61. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

