Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,787 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $244.23. The company had a trading volume of 718,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,803. The company has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

