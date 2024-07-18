Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,008 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $911,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.05. 1,383,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,504. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $179.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $253.73.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.65.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

