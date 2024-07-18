Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,892 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KBWD. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ KBWD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.24. 23,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,641. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $404.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.29%.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

