Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,990 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 45,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 64,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 31,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $77.22. The stock had a trading volume of 312,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,031. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.