Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,085 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.88. The company had a trading volume of 504,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,643. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

