Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 329 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total transaction of $5,561,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,766,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.40. 254,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,160. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $242.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Barclays increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

