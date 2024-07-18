Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 505 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,782,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,367,000 after purchasing an additional 164,183 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,965 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,424,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,617,000 after purchasing an additional 889,178 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,361,000 after purchasing an additional 233,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,729,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,604,000 after buying an additional 333,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.45. 1,335,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,325,517. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $80.86.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

