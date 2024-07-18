KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Short Interest Update

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 138.0 days.

KP Tissue Price Performance

Shares of KPTSF stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

