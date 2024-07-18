Lake Street Capital Boosts Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target to $40.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 20.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

