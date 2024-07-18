Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Research analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

LAMR opened at $118.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $122.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.00 and a 200-day moving average of $113.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,255,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,953,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,871,000 after buying an additional 727,207 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,347,000 after buying an additional 451,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $38,406,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,252.8% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 340,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,154,000 after acquiring an additional 315,034 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

