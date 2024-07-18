Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $76.61

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.61 and last traded at $77.75, with a volume of 867257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,128,000 after buying an additional 34,553 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 66.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $1,579,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,157,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

