Landore Resources (LON:LND) Trading Down 3.5%

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.78 ($0.06). Approximately 5,345,461 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 326% from the average daily volume of 1,254,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.95 ($0.06).

Landore Resources Trading Down 8.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £6.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.50 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landore Resources

In other news, insider Glenn Featherby purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($64,842.43). Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Landore Resources Company Profile

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores, and develops precious and base metal projects in Eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include 6 leases and 1,318 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 33,029 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; and Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

