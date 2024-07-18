Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.12

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.12 and last traded at $41.15, with a volume of 3503531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.79.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.41.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 629,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,796 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $46,124,000 after buying an additional 193,110 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,308,987 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $171,075,000 after buying an additional 198,413 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,076,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,964,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $145,888,000 after purchasing an additional 91,075 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.