Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $161.45

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$161.45 and last traded at C$161.45, with a volume of 5396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$150.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$182.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
Lassonde Industries Company Profile
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
