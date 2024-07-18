LayerZero Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. LayerZero has a total market capitalization of $425.43 million and $197.07 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LayerZero has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One LayerZero token can now be bought for approximately $3.87 or 0.00006019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LayerZero Token Profile

LayerZero’s launch date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 4.02398099 USD and is down -4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $244,084,217.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars.

