LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

LCI Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

LCII opened at $115.63 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average of $112.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.42.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,784,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 144.3% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,924,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 824,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,673,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

