Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Trading Up 3.3%

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 14,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 388,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Leafly from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Leafly Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.80) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leafly

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leafly stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 1.33% of Leafly as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

