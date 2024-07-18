Ledyard National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.19% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,388,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,891,000 after purchasing an additional 122,857 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,205,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,457 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,412,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,526,000 after acquiring an additional 108,549 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,116.4% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,520 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,084,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:JQUA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.80. The company had a trading volume of 360,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,368. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $54.76.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.