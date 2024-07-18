Ledyard National Bank Cuts Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $10,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.71.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.49. 329,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,362. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $261.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

