Ledyard National Bank Has $933,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000.

NYSEARCA TAN traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $41.73. 1,104,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,354. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $74.03.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

