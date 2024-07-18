Ledyard National Bank Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $21,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $107.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,948. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.60 and its 200 day moving average is $107.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

