Ledyard National Bank Lowers Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. TotalEnergies comprises about 1.4% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $14,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE TTE traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.30. 1,327,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on TotalEnergies

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.