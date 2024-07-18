Ledyard National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.3% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.92. 5,688,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,296,895. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.94.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

