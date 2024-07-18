Ledyard National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.54. 3,447,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.24.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

